|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
Rose Y. (Fredette) Jordan, 91, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at her home at Leominster Crossings.
Rose was born in Fitchburg on November 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Fredette) Fredette. She graduated from St. Bernard's High School and later took several college courses.
Rose is survived by her three sons, Kevin Jordan and his companion Denise Albanese of Leominster, Neil Jordan of Acworth, NH, Joseph Jordan and wife Barbara of Atkinson, NH; Rose leaves her grandchildren, Douglas Jordan and his wife Sheila, Jaime Jordan, Anna Jordan,Rose Jordan, Erica Jordan and Jacqueline Noseworthy and her husband Michael, great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicholas, Dominic and Catherine Jordan, Adeja, Zenobia and Liam Jordan, Jonathan and Joshua Jordan, Ethan Blake and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward Jordan in 1995, as well as her siblings, Sr. Florida Fredette, Paul Fredette, Bertha Seguin, Rev. Albert Fredette, Edmond Fredette, Joseph Fredette, and Brother Armand Fredette.
Rose retired after many years working for the North Middlesex School system as the School Food Director. Prior to North Middlesex, she was the Assistant Director in the Fitchburg Public School system for many years where she created "Speckled Spuds" to encourage the elementary students to eat their vegetables. She also worked many years at the Old Mill restaurant. After retirement, she volunteered her time in the cafeteria at Saint Joseph Elementary School.
Rose was the former President of the Fitchburg Professional Business Women's Association as well as the Massachusetts School Food Service Association. She was a past regent of the Daughters of Isabella, Jeanne D'ArcCircle 44 and the Grey Nun Affiliates. She was also very active in organizing Perpetual Adoration at the St. Camillus Church in Fitchburg. She enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends and especially her trips to visit her brother Armand in the Philippines and her son Neil in Africa during his time with the Peace Corps.
Jordan
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, January 10 from 5-8pm. The funeral Mass will be held in Saint Joseph Church in Fitchburg at 10:00am on Saturday, January 11. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
View the online memorial for Rose Y. (Fredette) Jordan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020