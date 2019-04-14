Rosemary A. Lyons

Native of Hanover, NH



Rosemary A. Lyons, 70, beloved wife, mother, and friend passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her family following a brief illness.



A native of Hanover, NH, Rosemary was the daughter of Dartmouth College Geology Department Chairman the late Dr. John B. Lyons and Patricia Johnson Lyons. Rosemary graduated from Skidmore College and earned her Master's in Management from the elite Simmons program for women in management. She worked as controller of a manufacturing firm prior to the birth of her son.



She enjoyed writing, reading fiction, cooking, and spending time with her family. A longtime resident of South Boston and Leominster, she loved the beaches of both Florida and Maine.



She is survived by her husband of 38 years James P. RePass Sr. of Leominster, MA, her son, James P. RePass Jr. of Ashland, and his wife Dr. Maria DeCicco RePass; by her brother John Lyons of Green Brae, CA; and sisters Barbara Lyons of Burlingame, CA and Diana Lyons Conine of Grantham, NH. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Lyons of Manchester, NH.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 20th, 1PM, at Brandon Funeral Home, in Fitchburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Leominster Hospital. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary