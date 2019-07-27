Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosemary Cordio 69


1950 - 2019
Rosemary Cordio 69 Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother

and Great-grandmother

Fitchburg

Rosemary (LaValley) Cordio, 69, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness surrounded by her loving family.

Her husband of 47 years Ronald H. Cordio Sr. died on February 27, 2014.

Her eldest son Ronald H. Cordio Jr. died on January 8, 2005.

She leaves her three children, Laura L. Fletcher, Bruce A. Cordio and Chad C. Cordio and his wife Valerie all of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Cordio, Sarah Cordio, Leah Fletcher, Jeffrey Cordio, Hope Cordio, Tyler Cordio, Olivia Cordia, Giovanni Cordio, Zach Costa and Anthony Marcil; one great-grandson, Lance Nault; two sisters, Deborah Koski and her husband John, Cathy Liddell and her husband Robert all of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews.

She was born in Groton, on January 23, 1950, a daughter of the late Bernard and Lillian M. (Holohan) LaValley. She was educated in Groton Schools. She loved cooking, baking and watching the birds in her yard. She was well known for cooking a full meal for Our Fathers House for Thanksgiving for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cordio

Rosemary's funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.

Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

For further information see www.mascairellifamilyfuenrahomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 27, 2019
