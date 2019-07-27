|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-grandmother
Fitchburg
Rosemary (LaValley) Cordio, 69, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness surrounded by her loving family.
Her husband of 47 years Ronald H. Cordio Sr. died on February 27, 2014.
Her eldest son Ronald H. Cordio Jr. died on January 8, 2005.
She leaves her three children, Laura L. Fletcher, Bruce A. Cordio and Chad C. Cordio and his wife Valerie all of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Cordio, Sarah Cordio, Leah Fletcher, Jeffrey Cordio, Hope Cordio, Tyler Cordio, Olivia Cordia, Giovanni Cordio, Zach Costa and Anthony Marcil; one great-grandson, Lance Nault; two sisters, Deborah Koski and her husband John, Cathy Liddell and her husband Robert all of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Groton, on January 23, 1950, a daughter of the late Bernard and Lillian M. (Holohan) LaValley. She was educated in Groton Schools. She loved cooking, baking and watching the birds in her yard. She was well known for cooking a full meal for Our Fathers House for Thanksgiving for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cordio
Rosemary's funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
For further information see www.mascairellifamilyfuenrahomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 27, 2019