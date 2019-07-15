Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony di Padua Church
84 Salem St.
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
Rudolph J. "Rudy" Baldarelli


1930 - 2019
Rudolph J. "Rudy" Baldarelli Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Rudolph J. "Rudy" Baldarelli, 88, passed away Friday, July 12th from a brief illness with massive amounts love and support from his doting family.

Rudy was born in Fitchburg on August 10, 1930, a son of the late Adolpho and Virginia (Contessa) Baldarelli.

He was an avid boxing enthusiast, and in his earlier years a baseball and softball player. While serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he was the starting catcher for his fleet's baseball team, and was asked to tryout for the Brooklyn Dodgers major league team, but decided instead to return home to Fitchburg and start a family. He worked at the Fitchburg Foundry and then as a plasterer. He became a partner with his cousin Albert Baldarelli and nephew Paul Sutton at Baldarelli Plastering. He was passionate when it came to his avocation of creating stained glass items, of which can be found hanging in the homes of most close friends and family.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Doris (Cassinari); additionally, his son Paul, brothers Joseph, Guerrino, Levio and sisters Mary Contuzzi and Rita Leblanc.

He is survived by his children, son, Rudolph Baldarelli and wife Barbara Foley-Baldarelli, daughter Susan Gomes and husband Bill Gomes, daughter Robyn Descarreaux and husband Dana Descarreaux; grandchildren, Terra Baldarelli, Rudolph Baldarelli Jr., Jacob Gomes and wife Lori Gomes, Randy Descarreaux and wife Amy Descarreaux, Gina Descarreaux, Lauren Baldarelli and Mazie Baldarelli; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rudy is also survived by his two sisters, Virginia "Bruna" Zarella and husband Larry and Norma Brasili.

Baldarelli

The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, July 18, with a Mass in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours will be from 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 17 in the funeral home.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 15, 2019
