Russell A. Syrjala passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 73 from Leukemia.Pre-deceased by his wife Gail Syrjala, survived by their daughter and her family, his two sisters, brother and their families.He and Gail were married just under 45 years, lived in Leominster & Athol, Massachusetts until they moved to Florida in 2013.Raised in Townsend Massachusetts, graduated from North Middlesex Regional High School in 1964, a licensed stable employee, groomed harness horses, owned and raced a trotter horse and was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association.He was also machinist for GE for many years. After retirement he became a school bus driver for Wilson Bus Lines.A friend of Bill's from 1973 till he passed, a member of the former Montachusett Alcoholism Council served in the 1980's as President of the board. He represented GE and local 286 AFL-CIO at Massachusetts State Labor Substance Abuse programs, Stone Hill College and Massasoit Community College.In 1980, he became a founding member of the Boston Bass Anglers Fishing Club, competed in several bass tournaments, winning many trophies.He started running in the 90's to manage stress, joined in the N. Medford Running Club, completed six marathons (including four Boston Marathons) and helped map the Mid State Trail for the North County Land Trust. His lifetime membership has now expired.A member/board member of the Finnish Center at Saima Park and served as the race director of the Finnish Memorial Foot Race for five years.He will be missed.Services at a later date.