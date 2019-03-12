Russell J. Major



Russell J. Major, 53, of Beverly, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the Beverly Hospital, after a short illness. Russell was born in Gloucester, MA on May 21, 1965, the son of Margie L. Major and the late Victor Major Jr. Russell was born with Down's Syndrome, but this in no way impeded his active life style. A fun loving, warm and caring guy, sometimes a daredevil, he impressed everyone by the things he could do. Growing up he could be found climbing trees, riding his bike or mowing the grass. He took part in track as well as many other sports at the Special Olympics for many years, spent 15 plus years going to the Grotonwood Camp in Groton, MA, excelled in swimming, went bowling at the Sunnyside in Danvers, and absolutely loved dancing, especially at the GFC Special Needs Dances in Gloucester. He was well known and loved. He made fast friends wherever he went and he had an eye for the pretty girls and they loved him right back! Russell loved Christmas time. One of his favorite events was participating in the candlelight service on Christmas Eve at the Trinity Church in Gloucester and hearing his most loved Christmas Carol, "Silent Night". He also attended Sunday school class at the Baptist Church in Rockport, MA. A well rounded individual, Russell loved watching his favorite movies Frankenstein and Dracula as well as any scary movies. He also enjoyed Abbott and Costello, and the 3 Stooges, which were just a few of the many movies he watched. He had worked at MacDonald's in Gloucester, helping to keep the dining area clean as a whistle, as well as at Bass River in Salem, lending a hand with the rooftop gardens and doing piece work; he helped make the earphones that are used on your airline flights. Russell may have been Down's Syndrome but he was your average individual who gave his all in everything he did. His love for life and the love he gave to those around him has inspired so many. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and staff at his group home in Beverly as well as those he has touched in life.



He is survived by his mother Margie, his sister Florence Major-Lamb, both of Winchendon; his brother Ernie Major of Seattle, WA; two nephews, twins Nicholas and Christopher Lamb of Winchendon; godmother Mary White of Gloucester and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Victor, his sister Belinda Valadao and brother-in-law Paul Valadao.



His burial will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.