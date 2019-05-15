Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.
109 West St.
Leominster, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family of Nazareth Church
750 Union Street
Leominster, MA
Russell L. DeLisle Obituary
of Leominster; 73 Leominster Russell L. DeLisle, 73, of Leominster, died May 8, 2019, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster, with his family by his side. He was born January 29, 1946, in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late Ludger and Claire M. (Boisvenue) DeLisle. He had worked as a polisher at area tool & die shops including, Wachusett Precision Tool and F & M Tool & Die. Russell was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish and the Leominster Sportsman's Club. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and woodworker. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a very patriotic man.

Russell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita L. (Blair) DeLisle of Leominster, one son; Russ J. DeLisle of Leominster, two daughters; Karen Salmon and her husband Todd of Nashua, NH and Lesa Haley and her husband Steve of Lunenburg, MA, one sister; Nancy Goodwin of Florida, along with his grandchildren; Tessa, Nicholas, Emma, Alex, Kaylee Anne, and Keirena. DeLisle Russell's funeral will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. A Calling Hour will be held Friday morning, May 17th, prior to the funeral from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 15, 2019
