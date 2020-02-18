|
72, Loving Grandmother
Fitchburg-Ruth A. (Heise) Pyne, 72, died January 23, 2020 at the Highlands after an illness.
She leaves four grandchildren, Nicholas Byrom, Madison Byrom, Olivia Byrom and Abigail Byrom.
Ruth is predeceased by her daughter, Elise Janette Byrom who died in 2018 and a brother, Thomas Howard Heise who was killed during the Vietnam conflict.
Ruth was born on August 8, 1947 in Melrose Park, Illinois, a daughter of the late George and Alice R. (Johnson) Heise. She grew up in Illinois. She was a graduate of the University of Illinois-Chicago with a BA and continued her education at the University of Iowa where she earned her Master's in Library Science.
She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
She will be buried with her parents in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Chicago, Illinois.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA, has been entrusted with Ruth's funeral services.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2020