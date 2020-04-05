Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Ruth E. Bergman


1931 - 2020
Ruth E. Bergman Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Ruth E. (Grevelding) Bergman, 88 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William L. Bergman; daughter Mary J. Burton and her husband Howard of Fitchburg; sons Edward L. Bergman and his spouse Miguel Ramos of Fitchburg and John W. Bergman and his wife Cheryl of Durham, NH; 5 grandchildren Catherine, Howie, Eric, Evan and Ryan; and 4 great grandchildren Charlie, Anna, Derin and Sadie.

Ruth was born in Leominster on December 1, 1931, daughter of Fred and Mildred (Sayles) Grevelding and was a life long resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1949, and was a longtime member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster.

Bergman

Funeral services and burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020
