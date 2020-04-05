|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Ruth E. (Grevelding) Bergman, 88 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William L. Bergman; daughter Mary J. Burton and her husband Howard of Fitchburg; sons Edward L. Bergman and his spouse Miguel Ramos of Fitchburg and John W. Bergman and his wife Cheryl of Durham, NH; 5 grandchildren Catherine, Howie, Eric, Evan and Ryan; and 4 great grandchildren Charlie, Anna, Derin and Sadie.
Ruth was born in Leominster on December 1, 1931, daughter of Fred and Mildred (Sayles) Grevelding and was a life long resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1949, and was a longtime member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster.
Bergman
Funeral services and burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Ruth E. Bergman
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020