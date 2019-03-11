Home

Ruth Elliott Bell


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Elliott Bell Obituary
Ruth Elliott Bell

Ruth Elliott Bell, 92, passed away on Feb. 05, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Oceanside, CA.

Ruth was born on Feb. 3, 1927 in Fitchburg, MA. to Alfred L. and Ruby (Cotton) Elliott. She grew up in Mason, New Hampshire. Ruth moved to California (San Diego County) in the 1950's.

Ruth worked for many years at Pacific Bell/AT & T as a telephone operator.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Caldwell, Michael Caldwell and Greg Bell; her daughter Laura Hopkins; and her sister Frances Therrien. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Caldwell.

A private memorial service will be held for family members.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019
