Ruth H. (nee Lauck) Mayor, 98
FITCHBURG - Ruth H. (nee Lauck) Mayor passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough; she was 98 years old. Ruth was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Volga Region, Russian immigrants, the late Friedrick and Dora (Wasilkow) Lauck. While attending the University of Colorado in Boulder she met her soulmate, Harry Mayor. They married in 1942 prior to relocating to Fitchburg, Mass. where they raised their family. Harry and Ruth enjoyed a blessed 73 years together until Harry's passing separated them.
Always one to work for the betterment of her community and protection of the environment, Ruth was a strong representative for the Fitchburg Conservation Commission and was recognized for her opposition to commercial interests which threatened Fitchburg's water supply. She served on the Central Mass. Girl Scouts Council, supported the Cogshall Park initiatives and volunteered at the Fitchburg Public Library.
Ruth is survived by one daughter, Donna Rooks and her husband Robert of Northborough; a son, Douglas Mayor of Murray, Utah; a grandson, James White and his wife Christina; a great-granddaughter, Ruth White, all who will miss Ruth's caring and loving ways. She could sew and knit like a pro and enjoyed researching her family's heritage. Her friends and family alike will always remember Ruth's baking skills; many considered her the best baker on the block! Christmas time brought batches of delicious cookies and Easter meant revisiting tasty treats reminiscent of Ruth's Ukrainian roots.
As busy as Ruth seemed to be, she would always have time to be a good friend. She enjoyed keeping in touch and had many friends, many of which were from her childhood years. Ruth lived her life to the fullest. Every day was an adventure and she dealt with all of it- the good and the not so good, with purpose and dignity. Rest in Peace, beautiful woman.
Ruth's family wishes to thank the French Connection for the wonderful friendships made and assistance given; to Lori and the staff at Sunrise in Leominster, a heartfelt thank you to you all, and to the care teams at Whitney Place and Beaumont of Northborough, thank you for your caring support during the last years of Ruth's life. You will all be remembered fondly.
There are no public services planned. Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be directed towards the Trustees of the Fitchburg Public Library, 610 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. To leave a condolence for Ruth's family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020