Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. (Reekie) Bartlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. (Reekie) Bartlett Obituary
lifelong resident of Leominster; 96

LEOMINSTER

Ruth M. (Reekie) Bartlett, 96 years old, of Leominster, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Life Care Center of Leominster. She is survived by her 2 sons Roger W. Bartlett and his wife Elaine of West Townsend and Wayne C. Bartlett of Leominster; 2 daughters Gail Frederick of Leominster and Janice Herzek and her husband John of Brooksville, FL; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; nephew Bernard Dunn and niece Phyllis Dunn both of Leominster. Ruth also leaves her beloved dog Shadow and cat Twinkles.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband Roger E. Bartlett, her 2 sisters Helen Dunn and Evelyn Briggs, son-in-law Russell Frederick and nephew William Dunn.

Ruth was born in Leominster on June 11, 1923, daughter of William and Margaret (Speakman) and was a lifelong resident. She had worked for several years at the former Foster Grant Co. and E.B. Kingman Co. in Leominster. She was member of St. Leo's Church and the Leominster Senior Center. Then she loved the casino and bingo.

Bartlett

Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Ruth M. (Reekie) Bartlett
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -