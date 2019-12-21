|
lifelong resident of Leominster; 96
LEOMINSTER
Ruth M. (Reekie) Bartlett, 96 years old, of Leominster, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Life Care Center of Leominster. She is survived by her 2 sons Roger W. Bartlett and his wife Elaine of West Townsend and Wayne C. Bartlett of Leominster; 2 daughters Gail Frederick of Leominster and Janice Herzek and her husband John of Brooksville, FL; 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; nephew Bernard Dunn and niece Phyllis Dunn both of Leominster. Ruth also leaves her beloved dog Shadow and cat Twinkles.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Roger E. Bartlett, her 2 sisters Helen Dunn and Evelyn Briggs, son-in-law Russell Frederick and nephew William Dunn.
Ruth was born in Leominster on June 11, 1923, daughter of William and Margaret (Speakman) and was a lifelong resident. She had worked for several years at the former Foster Grant Co. and E.B. Kingman Co. in Leominster. She was member of St. Leo's Church and the Leominster Senior Center. Then she loved the casino and bingo.
Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019