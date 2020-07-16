1/1
Ruth M. Harrington
1930 - 2020
Ruth M. Harrington

CLIFTON, VA - Ruth M. Harrington, 90, long-time Fitchburg resident, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Novant Health-UVA Medical Center in Haymarket, VA after complications following a fall.

Ruth was born in Boston on March 26, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Walsh) Harrington and lived in Fitchburg for 88 of her 90 years.

Ruth is survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Robert Harrington of Leominster; nieces and nephews: Thomas J. (Marla) Harrington of Sterling, VA; Kevin (Susan) Harrington of Rockville, MD; Daniel (Lisa) Harrington of Derwood, MD; Sharon (Daniel) Negron of Moseley, VA; John Harrington of Lenox, MA; Timothy (Anne) Harrington of Wilbraham, MA; Brian Harrington of Lenox, MA; Paula (Sean) Clancy of Lawrenceville, NJ; Holly (Jeff) Gram of Milton, MA; Heidi (Mark) Sullivan of Natick, MA; Kathleen (Russell) Quirici of Clifton, VA; Jane (Gregory) Burwell of Wethersfield, CT; and Mary Hugo of Clifton, VA; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her siblings: Sr. Anne Harrington of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Leominster; Thomas J. (Ann) Harrington of Gaithersburg, MD; Paul (Veronica) Harrington of Lee, MA; Elizabeth Hugo of Fitchburg, and Robert Harrington of Leominster; as well as her nephew, Philip P. Hugo of Fitchburg.

Ruth was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1948. After graduation, she attended the Becker Business College in Worcester. Ruth began her career at General Electric in 1950 as a stenographer and later served as executive secretary to several Senior and General Managers of the Fitchburg plant. She retired from GE in 1995 after a successful 45-year career. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family to Ireland and throughout the U.S., and took great delight and pride in following the adventures and accomplishments of her nieces and nephews. She was an active 88-year member of St. Bernard's Parish in Fitchburg. Most recently, she was a member of St. Mary of Sorrows Parish in Fairfax, VA.

Ruth will always be remembered for being the "caretaker" of the family; for her unwavering love, friendship, and faith; and for her devotion to Mary, our Blessed Mother.

HARRINGTON - A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of Sorrows at 1:00 P.M. Friday July 17, 2020, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA. A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

For futher information, see ww.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Mary of Sorrows
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
