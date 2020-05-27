Ruth V. Mullahy of Leominster MA, passed away on May 23rd at Life Care Center of Leominster at the age of 90. She was born in Lancaster MA to William and Armanda Heeley on July 28, 1929. She moved to Leominster with her family in time for her to graduate LHS class of 1947, and she has resided in Leominster ever since.
She married Bernard Mullahy in 1950 and together they raised eight children. She was a long time member of St. Leo's church, and spent many happy years as a Girl Scout leader and volunteer for yearly church and school craft fairs. In between raising her children she worked part time, including working many years at Sears in the book keeping department. She loved to walk, most often hand-in-hand with her beloved husband, and was happiest in the company of her family.
Ruth is survived by her children Ruth and Don Frizzell, Kathy Loiselle, Barney Mullahy, Brian and Mary Mullahy, Barbara and Kevin Morrissey, Mary Mullahy, Jane and Scott DeBenedictis, daughter in-law Melinda Mullahy, 14 grand children and 14 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard who passed in 2009 and her son William who passed in 2004.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Leominster for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 100 North Pkwy, Worcester, MA 01605 or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Due to current public health concerns and restrictions there will be no calling hours and the funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Ruth V. Mullahy
She married Bernard Mullahy in 1950 and together they raised eight children. She was a long time member of St. Leo's church, and spent many happy years as a Girl Scout leader and volunteer for yearly church and school craft fairs. In between raising her children she worked part time, including working many years at Sears in the book keeping department. She loved to walk, most often hand-in-hand with her beloved husband, and was happiest in the company of her family.
Ruth is survived by her children Ruth and Don Frizzell, Kathy Loiselle, Barney Mullahy, Brian and Mary Mullahy, Barbara and Kevin Morrissey, Mary Mullahy, Jane and Scott DeBenedictis, daughter in-law Melinda Mullahy, 14 grand children and 14 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard who passed in 2009 and her son William who passed in 2004.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Leominster for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 100 North Pkwy, Worcester, MA 01605 or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Due to current public health concerns and restrictions there will be no calling hours and the funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Ruth V. Mullahy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 27, 2020.