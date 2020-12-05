1/1
Sadie (Tisa) Arsenault
1928 - 2020
92, Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother

Fitchburg

Sadie (Tisa) Arsenault, 92, lifelong Fitchburg resident died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her son's home after a brief illness with her loving family surrounding her with sadden hearts.

She leaves two sons, Dennis J. Arsenault and his wife Patricia and Arthur R. Arsenault and his wife Tina; four grandchildren, Kimberly L. Arsenault, Matthew D. Arsenault all of Fitchburg and Tyler Arsenault and his companion Meredith Burns of Gardner, Arick Keophanaphay of NH; two step grandchildren Michael A. Testa of Athol and Kelley Casey of Orange; two great-granddaughter, Sophia Rose Baez and Constance Keophanaphay; two step great-grandchildren, Emma L. Testa and Alaynah R. Poirier; her sister-in-law, Diane Tisa and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Joseph Tisa, during WW1, Santo Tisa in 1998 and Charles and Philp Tisa both in 2001 and two other brothers, Philp and Charles; four sisters, Mary Carbonneau in 1991, Concetta Giacamozzi in 1999, Carmella Calamare in 2001 and Jennie Payson in 2005.

She was born in Fitchburg on September 16, 1928 a daughter of the late Deco and Maria (Aiesi) Tisa. Sadie went to the former Nolan School. She worked at Notre Dame High School, Hillcrest Nursing Home and Wachusett Potato Chip Factory, where she retired from at the age of 65. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Sadie enjoyed her family whether it was a cookout at Tina and Arthur's or going camping in Maine for a weekend. Her family meant the world to her. She also enjoyed going shopping with her niece, Patty Burdick, then going to SS Lobster for her fish.

Sadie's family would like to thank Tracey and Maria from Hospice for their wonderful compassion and caring of our mother at this difficult time.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, with a mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA.

Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
DEC
7
Burial
St. Bernard Cemetery
