of Leominster; 37 Samuel James Joseph Morin, 37 of Leominster, passed on to his eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. His soul was released after suffering a fatal injury sustained from a fall. He was born June 24, in Fitchburg, the son of James R. and Nancy A. (Quastello) Morin. He graduated from Leominster High School in 2001, where he was a member of the robotics team.



Sammy joined the United States Marine Corps in 2001, serving two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served four years with distinction, earning his combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal National Defense Medal, and a Presidential Unit Citation. He finished his brave service in 2005 to begin his career as a crane operator with Local 4 at Marr Crane & Rigging in Boston.



A master angler; to say he was an avid fisherman is an understatement. Sam also loved to cook, always trying new recipes. He was an animal lover, so tender-hearted, especially for dogs. He leaves his sweet boy, Franky, a rescue who came to him in rough shape. They healed each other. Frank was his heart.



A self-proclaimed "Mama's boy," Sam is survived by his mother, who he adored, and his father, one of his best friends. Besides his parents, Sam leaves his Jedi twin, big sister Cie Boucher, and her husband, Michael Boucher.



Keeping Sam's legacy and memory alive, are the loves of his life, nephews Tyler & Aaron Boucher.



Sam was surrounded by so much love on the last days of his life as his family held vigil to honor the amazing person that he was. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends paid their last respects to this one-of-a-kind man. His life was a blessing to the world.



Sam's last act of selfless bravery and heroism was in donating as many of his organs and tissue as possible, in order to save the lives of others. Morin His funeral will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 with a Mass @ 10a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment with Military Honors will be in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA at 3p.m. on Tuesday. There are no calling hours. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend and should meet at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Animal Rescue Front, Inc., P.O. Box 1654, North Eastham, MA 02651 animalrescuefront.org or New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 NEDS.org.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.







View the online memorial for Samuel James Joseph Morin Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019