Sandra A (Woodruff) DiPerri, 62, a life long resident of Lunenburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a valiant three year battle with cancer.



Sandra was born in Fitchburg on September 12, 1956, a daughter of the late Nancy (Brownell) Woodruff and Willis C. Woodruff. She married her beloved husband David DiPerri on March 25, 1978. Together the couple created a lifetime of treasured memories.



Besides her husband David, Sandra will be sadly missed by her son, Nathan D. DiPerri and his wife Amy of Lunenburg; two grandchildren, Julie and Jason DiPerri; and her very dear friend, Carol Szocik.



Sandra was a 1973 graduate of Lunenburg High School. After getting married she and her husband moved to Colorado Springs where she worked for Digital Equipment Corp. from 1978 until 1981. After returning to Lunenburg in 1986, Sandra worked for Lunenburg Public Schools in the Lunenburg Daycare. She loved children and will be remembered for her kind heart and loving care of hundreds of children for 20 years.



Family was most important to Sandra. She cherished every moment sitting on her front porch with her husband, son and daughter in-law, watching her grandchildren play. Her son was the love of her life and she was always tremendously proud of him. Sandra was always planning adventures, games or scavenger hunts for her grandchildren. She always added a special touch to everything she made or planned. Sandra relished the many trips to the Caribbean for her Anniversary, spending much of the time walking along the beach with her husband. Sandra also enjoyed the many trips she took with her family and friends. In her spare time, Sandra also liked playing cards with her friends and enjoying her beautiful flower gardens and birds. She was also a great cook.



Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Sandra's life by gathering for visiting hours on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg. Burial in North Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter For Cats, P.O. Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or left at the funeral home.



Sandra's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the UMass Medical Center for their kind and gentle care of Sandra. They will always remain Sandra's angels on earth.







View the online memorial for Sandra A. DiPerri, 62 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 14, 2019