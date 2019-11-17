|
Sandra A. (Brisson) Hietala-Gay
of Bolton; 77
Sandra A. (Brisson) Hietala-Gay, 77, of Bolton, well known local Antique and Collectibles dealer, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home with
her family after a long brave battle with COPD.
Sandra was born April 20, 1942, in Leominster, 1 of 9 children of Raoul and Eleanor (English) Brisson. She moved to Bolton in 1978 where she opened and operated an antique shop with her late husband, Glen R. Gay until his death in November, 1992. A petite woman with a powerful personality, Sandra was happiest when doing antique shows and had many friends in the business. Her no nonsense attitude and sense of humor made her customers laugh and come back for more. Sandra travelled throughout New England doing shows with her husband, later on, she would set up with her son and daughter-in-law. Sandra was an expert and appraiser of elegant antique glassware and estate jewelry. She eagerly shared her knowledge and was always willing to help young dealers starting out. A hard working woman with boundless energy, Sandra also worked nightshifts as a waitress and would often drive patrons home who had too much to drink. A generous spirit, she would take in friends on hard times, donate to veterans groups, and was especially kind to special needs adults. She loved a good drink, a good laugh, and a good time - even in her final days, this did not change. She will be greatly missed!
Sandra is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason G. Hietala and Diane DeMango of Lancaster, her daughter, Wendy K. Hietala of Leominster, her sister Patricia DiMarzio and her husband Robert, of Leominster, her sister Lisa Fuller and her partner Larry Noel of Leominster, her sister, Linda, of Florida, her grandson, Brandon Harrington of Leominster, and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was predeceased by her sisters, Marilyn, Marlene, Rosemary, and Eleanor, and her brothers Gerald and Wayne.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00pm in South Cemetary, 48 South Bolton Rd., Bolton, MA.
