CHELMSFORD - Sandra Ann (Hebert) Majeski, age 52, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24, 2020. For 3 1/2 years she rose above her cancer diagnosis and inspired those around her with her sunshine happiness and optimism, while living life to the fullest. She was the beloved wife of Peter Majeski for 28 years.
She was born and raised in Fitchburg and was a daughter of Elaine (Landry) Hebert of Shirley and the late Donald Hebert. Sandy was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1985. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Lowell in 1989.
In addition to her loving husband and mother, Sandy is survived by her children, Emily Majeski of Medford, and Andrew and Meghan Majeski of Chelmsford; a sister, Linda Infantino and her husband Chris of Leominster; brothers, Steven "Bert" Hebert of Leominster and Jim Hebert of Northborough. She leaves her mother and father in-law, Jeanne and Peter Majeski of Arlington; sister-in-law, Amy Majeski of British Columbia, CAN; and brothers-in-law, Steve Majeski and his wife Carolanne of VT and Matt Majeski and Debbie Shure of Billerica. She also leaves two nieces and seven nephews.
Sandy was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. She actively supported all of her kids in their academic, athletic, and artistic activities. Sandy loved musicals and the house would be filled with her singing along to show tunes. She loved nature and being outdoors, and could frequently be found walking her dog Murphy along the Bike Path or around the neighborhood. Since her childhood Sandy loved spending time at Old Orchard Beach. She enjoyed swimming and relaxing at their lake house in Maine, hiking in New England, and kayaking.
Her family would like to thank the devoted staff throughout Emerson Hospital, with a special thank you to Dr. Jon DuBois and the Emerson/MGH Cancer Center staff, for the love and care provided to Sandy.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 6th from 4pm to 6pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the MGH Cancer Center, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020