Sandra Joan (Kennedy) Houle, 81, of 100 Main St., Leominster died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18 th at UMass Memorial-Health Alliance Hospital – Leominster Campus.
She was born on August 21, 1938, daughter of Ernest Francis and Isabelle (Jackson) Kennedy of Haverhill, MA and a proud graduate of Haverhill High School, Class of 1957. Sandra has been a resident of Leominster since 1961 and although lived most of her life there, she let it be known that she was "from the North, near Hampton Beach."
Sandra was divorced from Ernest A. Houle (d. 1990) in the early seventies. Her priority and sole focus then became the raising of her sons Scott, Bryant and Ernest. She worked in various capacities, and sometimes multiple jobs, in Leominster including Carrington Paper, Gondola, Keystone Nursing Home, Leominster City Hall, Leominster Hospital, and the Leominster School Department before retiring in 1992. She was most proud of working hard as single mother while keeping her family together.
She loved to cook and bake, but her specialty was talking to people and she was known for being very direct, without shades of grey or shadow of a doubt where she stood on any topic. Although her greatest enjoyment was her children and grandchildren and their various activities, she liked shopping and the beach.
Sandra is survived by her sons and their wives: Scott D. and Nancy (Palladino) of Leominster; Bryant K. and Leslee (Grieci) of Fitchburg, and Ernest F. and Maryann (Carpenter) of Leominster; six grandchildren: Nathan F., Olivia G., Zachary B., Bridget S., Madison M. and Grace M.; brother Larry F. Kennedy and wife Elaine of Atkinson, NH., beloved cousin Richard Gardella of Atkinson, NH, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father; Ernest Francis Kennedy, her grandmother; Ella (Youngman) Jackson, her mother Isabelle (Jackson) Kennedy and her sister; Elaine (Kennedy) DeBettencourt in 2019.
Per Sandra's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A private family service and celebration of life will be scheduled later.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020