Sandra L. Gaudet, 75, of Fitchburg died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in The Highlands surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra was born on October 20, 1944 in White Plains N.Y. daughter of James Bradley Jr. and Grace (Cuyler) Bradley.
Sandra attended Fitchburg Schools, leaving school to help with her family, later returning to receive her G.E.D. and going on to Montachusett Regional Technical School of Nursing, where she graduated top of her class. For several years she worked at the former Mt. Elam Nursing Home in Fitchburg, where she was a Nursing Supervisor. Sandra was a member of St. Joseph Church in Fitchburg. Sandra volunteered for several charities including Our Father's House and Boston Children's Hospital. Sandra was a two time cancer survivor. Her family was her whole life.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband Ovila "Bill" Gaudet in 2006, whose devotion to care for her was unsurpassed.
Sandra leaves her daughter Denise Gaudet and her partner Joseph Caban of Fitchburg, her 3 sons: John Gaudet and wife Mary of Ashburnham, Danny Gaudet and his wife Cindy of Lunenburg and Ronald Gaudet and his wife Kimberly of Winchendon, her grandchildren: John, Jackie, Amanda, Anthony, Simon, Lisa, Anthony, Jennifer and Sidney, her great grandchildren: Emily, Joshua, Mason, Aurora, Conway, Charlie, Carson, Garvin, Kayden, Sophia, Makenzlee, Noah, Essreal, Isabella and Amara, Her brother Leon Cuyler, her sisters Marsha LaFrenier and Tina Trembley. She was predeceased by a son Anthony Joseph Gaudet, who died in 1976 and two sisters: Eileen and Debbie.
Gaudet
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening, November 7th from 6 until 8pm, under the direction of Stephen R. Moorcroft in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street, Fitchburg.
Denise Gaudet and her family would like to thank The Highlands Nursing Home family and Beacon Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019