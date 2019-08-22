|
Sandra L. (DeMar) Hamblin, 62 years old of Leominster, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gerald F. Hamblin; brothers Dennis DeMar and his wife Kathy of Florida, Steven DeMar and his husband Ronnie Proulx of Sturbridge and William DeMar of Leominster; sister Kathy Guillemette and her husband Michael of Leominster, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard DeMar in 2018, sister Alice DeMar in 1989 and sister-in-law Lisa DeMar in 2017.
Sandra was born in Leominster on August 26, 1956, daughter of Milton J. and Virginia M. (Ellis) DeMar and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1974 and worked in the billing department at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Sandra was a member of the Leominster United Methodist Church and had taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She was a black belt in karate and loved the beaches in Maine.
Sandra's funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 am in the Leominster United Methodist Church, 77 Hall Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
