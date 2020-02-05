Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Maulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Maulding


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra M. Maulding Obituary
Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, 73

Fitchburg

Sandra M. (Forgues) Maulding, 73, of Fitchburg passed away at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her family by her side.

Sandra was the youngest of four children born on July 28, 1946 to the late Antonio J. Forgues and Bernice (Edson) Forgues. She attended Fitchburg Schools and went on to receive her GED.

She worked for Burbank Hospital as a Secretary and later worked for the Fitchburg Senior Center as a Secretary for the Mart Dial A Ride. Sandra became the Secretary for the Children's Activity Center at Fort Devens; her last job was a payroll clerk for the Fitchburg Police Department.

Sandra was an avid Bingo player and loved going to the Casinos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves behind one daughter, Deanna Maulding and her fiancé Samuel Serrano; two grandchildren, Celine Martinez and Antonio Serrano; one sister, Barbara Barrett, of Fitchburg, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband Darrell Maulding; her sister Lillian Lowe, and her two brothers, William Forgues and Antonio Forgues, Jr.

Maulding

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, February 7, from 6-8pm. A funeral will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00am, followed by burial in Forest Hill Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Sandra M. Maulding
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -