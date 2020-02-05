|
Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, 73
Fitchburg
Sandra M. (Forgues) Maulding, 73, of Fitchburg passed away at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
Sandra was the youngest of four children born on July 28, 1946 to the late Antonio J. Forgues and Bernice (Edson) Forgues. She attended Fitchburg Schools and went on to receive her GED.
She worked for Burbank Hospital as a Secretary and later worked for the Fitchburg Senior Center as a Secretary for the Mart Dial A Ride. Sandra became the Secretary for the Children's Activity Center at Fort Devens; her last job was a payroll clerk for the Fitchburg Police Department.
Sandra was an avid Bingo player and loved going to the Casinos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves behind one daughter, Deanna Maulding and her fiancé Samuel Serrano; two grandchildren, Celine Martinez and Antonio Serrano; one sister, Barbara Barrett, of Fitchburg, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband Darrell Maulding; her sister Lillian Lowe, and her two brothers, William Forgues and Antonio Forgues, Jr.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, February 7, from 6-8pm. A funeral will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00am, followed by burial in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020