Sandra Penkus (Sandy) McCaffrey

Sandra Penkus (Sandy) McCaffrey Obituary
Sandra (Sandy) Penkus McCaffrey
of Clinton, MA

CLINTON - Sandra (Sandy) Penkus McCaffrey of Clinton, MA, died on March 1, 2019 at Leominster Hospital due to heart complications. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph McCaffrey of Berlin, two daughters; Kelly McCaffrey of Lunenburg and Shannon Johnson of Westminster, her beloved grandsons, Garrett Johnson and Cody Johnson of Westminster, a brother, David Penkus and his wife Marge of Seabrook, NH, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Sandy was the daughter of the late Peter and Marion Penkus of Methuen.

Sandy lived in Methuen, Norwich, CT, Northborough, Berlin and Clinton, MA. She graduated from Tenney High Schol in Methuen and received her bachelor's degree in physical education from Plymouth State University in NH. She taught school in Griswold, CT as well as Uxbridge, Northborough and Berlin, MA. After taking time off to raise her children, Sandy joined her husband in establishing McCaffrey Insurance Agency in Lunenburg, MA. Soon their daughters joined the business, and it became a family enterprise. Sandy worked at the agency for 30 years before retiring as president.

Sandy's interests included skiing, travel, tennis and games of all kinds, especially with her grandsons.

We would like to thank the staff at Leominster Crossings for their outstanding hospitality and care. There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may make a donation to the .

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019
