formerly of Fitchburg; 96 LEOMINSTER Santo J. DiSalvo, 96, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully in Leominster Hospital on March 28, 2019.



Santo was born in Fitchburg on November 5, 1922, a son of the late Lucio and Vincenza (Baglione) DiSalvo. He attended Fitchburg Schools, and later joined the Army Civil Corps of Engineers. In 1943 he was drafted into the US Army. While serving his country overseas during WWII, Santo was awarded the purple heart medal as well as a bronze star and distinguished service cross for his heroism. Upon returning home Santo married his sweetheart, Clare Angelini. Shortly after, he was appointed to the Fitchburg Fire Department in 1954, where he served until his retirement in 1985.



In December of 2018, Santo, along with three comrades, was recognized for his participation in the liberation of France from Nazi Germany by being awarded the Legion of Honour by the French government. He was truly honored and extremely proud to have been the recipient of this medal, as well as to have his story published in My Father's War, by Charlie Valera.



Santo, always a hard worker, was a talented carpenter and electrician's apprentice. He loved to golf and tend his immaculate vegetable garden. Santo was an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals at the firehouse.



He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Meloon and her husband Scott of Mason, NH and Carol Enman and her husband Rick of Leomisnter; five grandchildren, Kelsey Cadran and her husband Chad, Chad Enman, Anthony Enman, Lindsay Enman, and Fallon Enman; two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Lydia Cadran. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and his close friend Charlie Valera.



Santo was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Clare (Angelini) DiSalvo, as well as his siblings, Katherine Hemenway, Rose Kelleher, Josephine MacAloney, and Anthony DiSalvo. DISALVO Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, April 5, from 9-11am. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities 10 Hammond Street Worcester, MA 01610.







