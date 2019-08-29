Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Pieksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah M. "Sally" Pieksen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah M. "Sally" Pieksen Obituary
Beloved mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother

Lunenburg

Sarah "Sally" (McKey) Pieksen, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after an illness.

Sally was born in Boston on April 30, 1929, the first of three children of the late Edward and Belle (McLean) McKey. She grew up in Wellesley Hills, Mass and Dummerston, VT.

After graduating from Emma Willard School in Troy, NY in 1947 and Wheelock College in Boston in 1951, Sally went on to teach in Colorado Springs, CO and Salzburg Austria, where she met her future husband. She also taught in a one room school house in Dummerston, prior to starting her family. Sally was an avid gardener and tennis player. She donated countless hours over the years to many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, Hospice and her Church. Sally was also a member of the Lunenburg Garden Club.

Sally was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, John O. Pieksen Sr. in 2001.

Sally will be missed by one daughter, Sarah Foster and her husband Scott of Lunenburg; two sons, John O. Pieksen Jr. ESQ. and his bride, Charlene Monconduit-Pieksen of New Orleans, LA and Ned Pieksen her caretaker of Lunenburg; one grandson, Ted Foster of Oakland, CA; one granddaughter, Mindy Foster and her husband Adam Schnabel of Natick, MA; one great-grandson, Owen Schnabel; one brother, John McKey II; one sister, Mary Lofgren; one nephew and one niece.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. Burial will be private. A visiting hour will be held in the funeral home from 10AM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dummerston Historical Society, PO Box 8064, Dummerston, VT 05304. The Historical Society now occupies the one room school house where Sally taught.

To leave an online condolence for the family or for more information, please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, Funeral Directors.



View the online memorial for Sarah "Sally" M. Pieksen
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now