Scar Baez Amadeo, 52

Long time Fitchburg Resident



FITCHBURG - Scar "Papo" Baez Amadeo, 52, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, after being stricken ill.



Scar was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico on March 1, 1967, a son of Hernimia Amadeo and the late Evangelio Baez. He moved to Fitchburg 31 years ago.



Besides his mother, Scar is survived by his long-time companion, Rosa Serrano of Fitchburg; two children, Michael Baez and his wife Felicia of Fitchburg and Kayla Smith and her husband DJ of Winchendon; two step-sons, Michael Ramos and Dometric Ramos; six siblings; eight grandchildren, Lisa Smith Carrillo, Luke Smith, Lincoln Smith, Aria Baez, Kamryn Baez, Julian Ramos, Kali Ramos and Ellyanah Ramos and many nieces and nephews.



Scar worked as a truck driver for many years and later as a limo driver. He loved driving and was always willing to drive a friend or family member in need. He enjoyed Spanish music and dancing, especially the salsa. Scar also loved spending time with his family and friends.



AMADEO - You are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg. A prayer service will conclude the visiting hours.



Following the visiting hours, Scar will be sent home to Puerto Rico.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary