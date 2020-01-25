|
Scott Fors, 63 of Ashby, died Wednesday evening, January 22nd, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born on January 26, 1956 the son of late Richard A. Fors and Ann L. Fitzgerald and was a lifelong resident of Ashby.
Scott was a 1974 graduate of North Middlesex and pursued a career in Construction. In March of 1980 he started S. Fors Construction in which he operated for almost 40 years. His dedication and passionate work ethic was admired by many. He was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Ashby for many years, coached youth baseball and was a member of the Fitchburg Sportsman's Club.
His love for sports was evident from his high school career days through his adult softball leagues. If he wasn't watching the weather it was a local sporting event or sports talk radio. He was an avid hunter and golfer and enjoyed sharing the links with his son and friends.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Joyce Fors, his son Derick Fors and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Townsend, his daughter Melissa O'Connell and son-in-law Brendan of Ashby. He adored being a "Bampi" more than anything and leaves behind his 4 grandchildren, Makenna, Jackson, Calvin and Cael. He leaves behind two step parents, Nancy Fors and Elmer Fitzgerald; four siblings, Kim Fors and wife Nancy, Brad Fitzgerald and wife Carol, David Fors and wife Audrey, Lisa Valera and husband Pete and many nieces and nephews.
He was the most generous man and adored by many. The memories he has created with Family and Friends will be everlasting and his infectious spirit will live on through the years.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 27th from 4-8pm at Brandon Funeral Home: 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, Ma. His Funeral will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 28th in the Crossroads Community Church, 839 Ashby State Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the services at Townsend Ridge Country Club. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the: S. Fors Memorial Fund, PO Box 503, Ashby MA, 01431.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020