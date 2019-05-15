Beloved Son, Husband, Father and Grandfather

Tyngsboro - Scott James Hanley, 53, died peacefully on Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at

his home.

Scott was born in Fitchburg on December 12, 1965, a son of Judith Ann (Caefer) Flynn and the late James Hanley.

Besides his mother Judith, Scott is survived by his wife of 14 years, Vanessa Dalla Costa Hanley; one son, Travis S. Hanley and his wife Katelyn of Townsend; four grandchildren, Makayla, Kenneth, Kassandra and Travis Jr., and one brother Stephen Hanley of Lunenburg.

Scott was a graduate of Monty Tech High School and worked many years installing garage doors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing. Scott was passionate about music and playing guitar. Scott also loved traveling through NH especially North Conway. Scott was an avid Patriots fan and never missed a game.

Hanley - Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Scott's life by gathering on Friday, May 17, 2019 for a memorial service at 6pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 6pm until the start of the service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from May 15 to May 16, 2019