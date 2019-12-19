|
It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Philippe Boucher, announces his passing on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 50 in Mass General Hospital in Boston.
Scott will be lovingly remembered by his parents Philippe R. Boucher of Hillsborough NH, his mother Jacqueline (Girouard) Rainville of Bluffton SC, his brother Philippe N. Boucher and his wife Christine of North Carolina and their children Greyson and Ella, and his sister Amanda Hollohan and her husband Greg of California and their children Lily and Harper. He will also be remembered by his aunts Mary Hanno, Judie DeCarolis and husband David, Norene Levine, uncle Doug Girouard and many cousins and friends.
Scott graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1987. He worked as a chef at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a personal chef for the DELTA PSI #6 Club in Boston. He previously worked as a chef at the Dana Farber Cancer Center in Boston as well. He enjoyed holding the position of head union steward of the Boston Restaurant Union. He was passionate about football, wrestling, catering and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fanatic.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 1pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019