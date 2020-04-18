|
of Lunenburg, MA; 47
Sean Michael Magane, 47, of Lunenburg, MA passed away on April 16, 2020 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fitchburg, MA on October 24, 1972, he was the son of Michael Magane and Dorine Russo. Sean was a peaceful soul whose life was dedicated to his two children. He was the owner of Dan's Paving and Excavating, Inc. in Fitchburg and the Assistant Coach for the Lunenburg- Leominster -Littleton Ski Team. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1990 and attended the Waterville Ski Academy for two semesters during his senior year. Sean was a member of the North American (Nor-AM) Ski Team and competed in the World Cup Freestyle Series. He earned the opportunity for a spot in the 1988 Winter Olympic Trials. The next year, he went on to study business at Harvard Extension School in Cambridge, MA. Sean's strong connection to spirituality drew him to The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health where he attained Yoga Teacher Certification. He moved to Iceland for 6 six years where he taught Yoga and worked as a massage therapist at Nordic-Spa; within that same time period he traveled to England, France, and then to India to study Ayurveda. Besides his parents he leaves a daughter, Isabella Magane, Sophomore at Lesley University and a son, Liam Magane, Junior at Lunenburg High School; Mother of his Children, Erla Ellingsen of Reykjavik, IS; 2 sisters: Melissa Magane of Fitchburg and Marci Magane of Leominster, his niece Briana Bizzotto of Fitchburg and Nephew, Juleon Barry of Fitchburg; and his Aunt Barbara Lanteinge of Fitchburg, Uncle Paul and Aunt Judy Russo of Leominster, Uncle James Russo of Maui, HI, his father's wife, Karen Franklin and many cousins.
At this time there are no planned funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Blessings In A Backpack/Karing 4 Kidz COVID-19 Response Effort, Weekend Meals, 138 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020