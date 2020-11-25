LeominsterSettimio R. "Sett" Firmani was born in Leominster on April 11, 1928, the youngest of seven children born to Giuseppe and Amarantia (Elena Angelini) Firmani. He attended Leominster schools and graduated from Leominster High School in 1946, then furthered his education at Becker Junior College graduating in 1948.After graduation Sett worked at the former Fort Devens in film developing and mail services. He later went to work at Greater American Plastics in the accounts payable department. Leaving Great American in early 1965, he became proprietor of Firmani's Market and attended courses at Worcester Junior College in American Institute of Banking for Business Finance. In late 1965 Sett became Manager of Leominster Credit Union. From 1966-1980 he was Manager, Director, and Assistant Treasurer of Leominster Credit Union. From 1980 until his retirement in 1992 he was President, CEO, Manager and Director of Leominster Credit Union. He is still an honorary director there.On November 23, 1950 he married the former Margaret E. Peck who passed away on November 11, 2006. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Frew, and her husband Charles Frew, of Alabama, and Margaret Gosselin her late husband Edward who passed away in 2016, of Leominster. He had four grandchildren, Joshua Gosselin and Jonathan, both of Leominster, Devon Bissot and her husband Gregg, and Christopher Farris and his wife, LeAnn Farris, all of Alabama. He also had seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Reid, Norah, Kathleen and Stephen Bissot, Carter Farris and McKenzie Combs, all of Alabama.Sett's professional affiliations included serving as a chapter delegate, and from 1972-73, as president of the Massachusetts Chapter of Credit Unions. He was a director/clerk of the Credit Union League of Massachusetts, and from 1972-74 served as a member of the budget committee of the Leominster United Fund.Active in the community, he served as director and assistant treasurer of the former Leominster YMCA, also serving on the organization's investment committee. He was involved with Leominster Lassie League from 1984-86 where he and his wife also coached their two daughters. He served as treasurer of the Montachusett Area Rotary Club and was a former president of the Leominster Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellowship recipient. He served as chairman of the Montachusett Chapter of the American Red Cross from 1987-89, and also served as director on the board of trustees at Leominster Hospital from 1989-1992. He served on the city's Finance Committee during the drive to establish a Pop Warner field in Leominster. Sett was a life member of the Leominster Lodge of Elks and the Leominster Council 406, Knights of Columbus, and served as assistant Treasurer of the latter group. He was a fourth degree member of the Bishop Beavan Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. He was a founder of the Italian American Realty Trust and served as treasurer of the Italian Center. He was a member of the 4 Trust Commission. He also served on the finance committee at St. Anna's Church and was active in the parish's rehabilitation drive. He was on the Advisory Board of the Center for Italian Culture – Fitchburg State University.Sett's charitable and volunteer efforts are numerous. He solicited funds for the Jimmy Fund, the Heart Fund, various societies raising funds for research in the areas of cancer and Alzheimer's diseases, and has raised funds for the American Legion Baseball team. He was a member of the Leominster Downtown Revitalization Committee and assisted with the Johnny Appleseed Festival. He was also being a member of the Star Burst Committee fund raiser and in 1995 was named Leominster's Male Citizen of the Year. He served as a Board of Director for Friends of Sholan Farms volunteers.In 1970 he received the Outstanding Solicitor Award from the Leominster United Fund and was named Italian American Man of the year in 2001.FirmaniA memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, December 5 at St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery in Leominster. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be to Sholan Farms, P.O. Box 632, Leominster, MA 01453 and St. Anna's Parish, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster, Ma 01453