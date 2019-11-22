Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Agudat Achim
268 Washington Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:15 PM
Cedar Park Cemetery
Paramus, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at his residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Bolinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour S. ("Sy") Bolinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour S. ("Sy") Bolinsky Obituary
longtime resident of Leominster, MA

LEOMINSTER

Seymour ("Sy") S. Bolinsky, age 86, a longtime resident of Leominster, Masachusetts, died quietly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Levine) Bolinsky, of Leominster; his son Connecticut State Representative Mitch Bolinsky and his wife, Luisa, of Newtown, CT; daughter, Joyce Fountaine of Green Valley, AZ; five grandchildren; Rachel Bolinsky, wife of Adam Morrone of Oakville, CT; Matthew Bolinsky of Newtown, CT; Josh Fountaine, his wife, Amy, and his great-grandson, Logan; of Cedar Grove, WI; Jeremy Fountaine and his partner Amanda Cox of Seattle, WA; and Ally Fountaine, wife of Tom Engel of Port Washington, WI.

Mr. Bolinsky was born on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx, NY on March 10, 1933 and was predeceased by his three sisters; Anna Warren, Teresa Biskin and Evelyn Stiar, also of the Bronx. He was a gentle, kind man who was always the life of a party and loved nothing more than making others laugh. He was also a man devoted to his family, friends and community, always putting others first.

For many years he was a salesman and sales manager in the plastics industry, working for innovators like Bogene, Scovill and, lastly, as VP of Sales for Tamor, before he retired.

He enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing in Aruba and many a good book. In his time, he was an active member of Congregation Agudat Achim in Leominster and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the aircraft carriers USS. Antietam and USS Shangri-La.

Bolinsky

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, November 25th at Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington Street, Leominster under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Entombment will be held at 1:15PM on Tuesday, November 26th in Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.

Memorial Observance will be held 1PM to 5PM on Wednesday, November 27th at his residence.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, online at or his son's page at: http://act.alz.org/goto/WalkWithMitch-EndALZ.



View the online memorial for Seymour ("Sy") S. Bolinsky
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -