longtime resident of Leominster, MA
LEOMINSTER
Seymour ("Sy") S. Bolinsky, age 86, a longtime resident of Leominster, Masachusetts, died quietly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Levine) Bolinsky, of Leominster; his son Connecticut State Representative Mitch Bolinsky and his wife, Luisa, of Newtown, CT; daughter, Joyce Fountaine of Green Valley, AZ; five grandchildren; Rachel Bolinsky, wife of Adam Morrone of Oakville, CT; Matthew Bolinsky of Newtown, CT; Josh Fountaine, his wife, Amy, and his great-grandson, Logan; of Cedar Grove, WI; Jeremy Fountaine and his partner Amanda Cox of Seattle, WA; and Ally Fountaine, wife of Tom Engel of Port Washington, WI.
Mr. Bolinsky was born on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx, NY on March 10, 1933 and was predeceased by his three sisters; Anna Warren, Teresa Biskin and Evelyn Stiar, also of the Bronx. He was a gentle, kind man who was always the life of a party and loved nothing more than making others laugh. He was also a man devoted to his family, friends and community, always putting others first.
For many years he was a salesman and sales manager in the plastics industry, working for innovators like Bogene, Scovill and, lastly, as VP of Sales for Tamor, before he retired.
He enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing in Aruba and many a good book. In his time, he was an active member of Congregation Agudat Achim in Leominster and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the aircraft carriers USS. Antietam and USS Shangri-La.
Bolinsky
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, November 25th at Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington Street, Leominster under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Entombment will be held at 1:15PM on Tuesday, November 26th in Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Observance will be held 1PM to 5PM on Wednesday, November 27th at his residence.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, online at or his son's page at: http://act.alz.org/goto/WalkWithMitch-EndALZ.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019