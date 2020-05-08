FitchburgSharolta Drechsler, 85, died May 4, 2020 at the Fitchburg Healthcare Center following a short illness. Sharolta was born December 2, 1935 in Budapest, Hungary. Her parents were Sandor and Ilonka (Poucski) Drechsler.She is survived by her brother, William Clark of Leominster, Ma; her sisters Marta Silvasi of Budapest, Hungary and Rahel Kaplar, of Buchholz, Germany. She also had many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews in Hungary, Germany and the United States. She leaves her longtime good friend, Jean wilson, of Lancaster, MA.Sharolta came to this country in the late Sixties to visit her brother and his family and decided not to go back to Hungary. At that time, Hungary was still under Communism.Sharolta quickly established a life here and became active in the Fitchburg Seventh Day Adventist Church serving over the years as a deaconess, a bible teacher , singing in the choir and opening her home to people in need of a place to live for a short time. She often invited newcomers to the church to "come to my house for a dinner" after the service. Sharolta was also active in the Hungary Seventh Day Adventist church in New York City. She served as the editor of that church newspaper when she lived in NYC for a short time.Sharolta worked as a Certified Nurses Aid in nursing homes in Acton. In the 70s, she went to Atlantic Union College, in Lancaster, MA and in the 80s went to Berrien springs, MI to attend and gradulate from Andrews Univeristy there with a Master's degree in Divinity.After Sharolta retired from nursintg home work, she continued her great gift of caring for people in their homes. This included a trip back to Hungary to help her sister take care of their mother. She continued with this work when she returned to the States following the death of her mother.There will be a celebration of Sharolta's life - date to be announced.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg assisted with arrangements. Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.