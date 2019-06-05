Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
108 Main St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Martin McManus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shaun Martin McManus Obituary
Shaun Martin McManus
formerly of Leominster

Shaun Martin McManus, of Northampton, Mass, formerly of Leominster, died peacefully with his family by his side on February 14, 2019 at the Fisher House Hospice in Amherst.

He was born in Fitchburg on January 21, 1954, to Michael and Helen (Hunt) McManus, lived in Leominster and graduated from Leominster High School. Shaun attended Fitchburg State University before moving to Northampton. He worked at the University of Massachusetts, holding several positions within their Information Systems division including as a Service Specialist providing technical support, and resolving system and program access problems for UMass staff before retiring. Shaun loved his family, friends, animals and sports. He was an avid fan of the Patriot's, the Red Sox, and UMass teams. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories of growing up in Leominster with his family, friends, and his beloved English bulldog Watson. His love of gardening benefited family and friends as he delighted in sharing his vegetables and prized roses.

Shaun is survived by his son Aidan, his sisters, Sandy Sullivan, Sue Merrick, Mary McManus, sister-in-law Dianne Champion, his brothers-in-law Michael Sullivan and Ted Merrick, his aunts Catherine McManus and Emily Hunt McCool and many nieces, nephews and cousins both here and Canada, England and Ireland. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Keith and Greig.

MCMANUS - A funeral Mass in celebration and thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster, MA., on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 AM followed by interment at St. Leo's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Shaun with a donation to the Northampton Survival Center or with a kind word or deed for someone who needs you.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now