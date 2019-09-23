Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
More Obituaries for Shaun Santucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun S. Santucci

Shaun S. Santucci Obituary
Shaun S. Santucci of Leominster

LEOMINSTER - Shaun S. Santucci, 51 years old of Leominster, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Shaun's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a Mass at 10 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. A full obituary will run in the Tuesday, September 24th edition of the Sentinel & Enterprise.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 23, 2019
