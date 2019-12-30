|
Shawn Patrick Donahue, 49, of Leominster, MA, passed away this Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, at Leominster Hospital.
Shawn was born in Leominster, MA, on December 4, 1970, the son of the late Wayne E. Donahue and the late Rosemary A. (Tersigni) Donahue. He lived most of his life in Leominster, MA and was a lifetime member of St. Anna's Church.
Shawn loved spending time with his children, family, and friends. He was the most devoted Dallas Cowboys fan around and really enjoyed spending vacations at the beach with his mother, brother, and all of their children and friends. He loved to play golf and also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox. His love for the Boston Bruins turned his son Wayne into a passion filled hockey player when he was a little boy - that's all he wanted to do. Shawn was such an avid watcher of Law and Order, Chicago PD, and CSI Miami that his "little peanut" daughter Haley became a devoted watcher as well. His favorite drink was a Pepsi and snack was a Twinkie. His favorite movie was The Fast and The Furious.
Those who truly knew and loved Shawn know how kind his heart was and feel very blessed to have been a part of his life during some point on his journey. Shawn will be greatly missed and lovingly thought of daily.
Shawn is survived by the Mother of their children, Jennifer L. (Lortie) Donahue, his son, Wayne A. Donahue, his daughter, Haley G. Donahue; his brother Kevin G. Donahue, his nephew Aidan J. Donahue; his Uncles Joseph Tersigni and Gino Tersigni; his Aunt and Uncle Carol and James Edwards; his cousins Brian Edwards, Kim (Edwards) Bicknell, Jimmy Edwards and family; as well as many close cousins and friends.
Shawn was predeceased by his sister-in-law Katherine M. (Ashe) Donahue and his nephew Nathan J. Donahue.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, January 2nd at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at a later date with favorable weather. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019