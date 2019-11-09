|
Fitchburg
Shireen A. (Stepton) Michaud, 71, passed away peacefully in Leominster Hospital on November 5, 2019 with her family by her side.
Shireen was born in Fitchburg on January 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Mary A. (Hill) Walsh, wife of Paul D. Walsh of Winchendon and Tucson, AZ.
Shireen graduated from Fitchburg High School. Furthering her education, she graduated with her LPN from Leominster Hospital School of Nursing.
Shireen worked as an LPN at the former Mount Elam Nursing Home in Fitchburg as well as Keystone Nursing Home in Leominster, retiring from Keystone after over twenty five years.
Shireen enjoyed spending time with her family, celebrating the holidays, going on family camping trips and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren. Shireen was an avid reader who also enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her three children Shaun Fontaine, Todd Michaud, Melissa Michaud and fiance Craig Saladini, all of Fitchburg; two grandsons Travis Michaud and Michael Saladini, both of Fitchburg; father Paul Walsh of Winchendon and Tucson AZ; siblings, Michelle LeBlanc of Fitchburg, Barry Walsh and wife Heather of Leominster, Lisa Smith and husband Keith of Tucson, AZ, and David Walsh and wife Dianna of Winchendon; many nieces and nephews.
Shireen was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Michael Michaud in 2006.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, November 10, from 2-5pm. Shireen's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11 in Saint Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019