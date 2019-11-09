Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
49 Woodland St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shireen Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shireen A. (Stepton) Michaud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shireen A. (Stepton) Michaud Obituary
Fitchburg

Shireen A. (Stepton) Michaud, 71, passed away peacefully in Leominster Hospital on November 5, 2019 with her family by her side.

Shireen was born in Fitchburg on January 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Mary A. (Hill) Walsh, wife of Paul D. Walsh of Winchendon and Tucson, AZ.

Shireen graduated from Fitchburg High School. Furthering her education, she graduated with her LPN from Leominster Hospital School of Nursing.

Shireen worked as an LPN at the former Mount Elam Nursing Home in Fitchburg as well as Keystone Nursing Home in Leominster, retiring from Keystone after over twenty five years.

Shireen enjoyed spending time with her family, celebrating the holidays, going on family camping trips and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren. Shireen was an avid reader who also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her three children Shaun Fontaine, Todd Michaud, Melissa Michaud and fiance Craig Saladini, all of Fitchburg; two grandsons Travis Michaud and Michael Saladini, both of Fitchburg; father Paul Walsh of Winchendon and Tucson AZ; siblings, Michelle LeBlanc of Fitchburg, Barry Walsh and wife Heather of Leominster, Lisa Smith and husband Keith of Tucson, AZ, and David Walsh and wife Dianna of Winchendon; many nieces and nephews.

Shireen was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Michael Michaud in 2006.

Michaud

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, November 10, from 2-5pm. Shireen's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11 in Saint Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701.



View the online memorial for Shireen A. (Stepton) Michaud
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shireen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -