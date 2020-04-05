|
longtime resident of Leominster; 84
LEOMINSTER
Shirley (Levine) Bolinsky, 84, a longtime resident of Leominster passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut. She was born on Wallace Avenue in the Bronx on November 29, 1935, the daughter of Sidney and Lillian (Stillman) Levine and lived in Bellmore, NY, Northbrook, IL and Wayne NJ, before moving to Leominster in 1990. Her beloved husband of 63 years, Seymour S. Bolinsky passed in November.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son, Connecticut State Representative Mitch Bolinsky and his wife, Luisa of Newtown, CT; daughter, Joyce Fountaine of Green Valley, AZ; five grandchildren, Rachel Bolinsky-Morrone and her husband, Adam of Oakville, CT, Matthew Bolinsky of Newtown, CT, Josh Fountaine and his wife, Amyof Cedar Grove, WI, Jeremy Fountaine and his partner, Amanda Cox of Seattle, WA , and Ally (Fountaine) Engel and her husband, Tom of Port Washington, WI; as well as her great-grandson, Logan Fountaine of Cedar Grove, WI. Besides her husband and parents, Shirley is predeceased by her younger sister, Harriett Spitaleri.
Shirley was a graduate of Evander Childs High School in the Bronx and worked many years as a legal secretary and an executive assistant. She was an artistic person, like others in her family, and spent a lifetime creating beautiful needlepoint works. Two of her works are displayed at Congregation Agudat Achim in Leominster, where she and her husband were longtime members.
She loved and worshipped the sun, vacationing for many years in Aruba with her husband, Sy. When not doing needlepoint, Shirley was a prolific reader; lived for her weekly Mah Jongg game with friends; spoke non-stop about her great-grandson, Logan and fussed over Chelsea, her beautiful, little Papillion mix.
Shirley's life will be honored and celebrated at a private service attended by immediate family at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington St., Leominster, MA 01453 or https://www.agudat-achim.org/ .To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020