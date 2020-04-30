|
Shirley E. (Sanford) Schofield, 84, formerly of Ashby & Townsend, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at River Terrace, Lancaster.
Mrs. Schofield was born in Pensacola. Florida, February 22, 1936, a daughter of Tommie and Goldie (Tennimon) Sanford and has resided in the Townsend/Ashby area for over fifty years. She retired after many years of employment from NEBS in Groton, MA.
Shirley loved the outdoors, yardwork and planting. She was an avid bowler, belonging to several leagues over the years. She enjoyed line-dancing, country music, family gatherings, watching golf and strawberry ice cream. She always had that "Mom" twinkle in her eyes and smile!
She leaves two sons, Tommie L. Schofield and wife, Nadine of Manchester, NH, Gary A. Schofield and wife, Sandra of Los Altos, CA; a daughter, Celia "Lynn" Hall formerly of Groton; a sister, Elaine and brother-in-law, Vern Fox of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren; Jessica, Lindsay, Amanda, Jacob and Lara, 4 great grandchildren; Alex, Emma, Jacob and Lyla. As well as son-in-law Bruce Hall and daughter in-law Tammy Schofield, and many nieces and nephews she adored!
She was predeceased by her son, David B. Schofield of Gloucester in 1994, her former husband Leroy "Skip" Schofield in 1996, and her brother, Welfred G. Sanford of Henderson, Nevada in 2011
Due to current gathering restrictions, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of Mrs. Schofield's life will be held at a day and time to be announced.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020