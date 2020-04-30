Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. (Sanford) Schofield


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. (Sanford) Schofield Obituary
formerly of Ashby & Townsend

ASHBY

Shirley E. (Sanford) Schofield, 84, formerly of Ashby & Townsend, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at River Terrace, Lancaster.

Mrs. Schofield was born in Pensacola. Florida, February 22, 1936, a daughter of Tommie and Goldie (Tennimon) Sanford and has resided in the Townsend/Ashby area for over fifty years. She retired after many years of employment from NEBS in Groton, MA.

Shirley loved the outdoors, yardwork and planting. She was an avid bowler, belonging to several leagues over the years. She enjoyed line-dancing, country music, family gatherings, watching golf and strawberry ice cream. She always had that "Mom" twinkle in her eyes and smile!

She leaves two sons, Tommie L. Schofield and wife, Nadine of Manchester, NH, Gary A. Schofield and wife, Sandra of Los Altos, CA; a daughter, Celia "Lynn" Hall formerly of Groton; a sister, Elaine and brother-in-law, Vern Fox of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren; Jessica, Lindsay, Amanda, Jacob and Lara, 4 great grandchildren; Alex, Emma, Jacob and Lyla. As well as son-in-law Bruce Hall and daughter in-law Tammy Schofield, and many nieces and nephews she adored!

She was predeceased by her son, David B. Schofield of Gloucester in 1994, her former husband Leroy "Skip" Schofield in 1996, and her brother, Welfred G. Sanford of Henderson, Nevada in 2011

Schofield

Due to current gathering restrictions, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of Mrs. Schofield's life will be held at a day and time to be announced.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Man Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Shirley E. (Sanford) Schofield
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -