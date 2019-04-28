Shirley Jane Ablondi



Shirley Jane Ablondi, daughter of William Aaltonen and Lina Kallinen, passed away in her sleep Sunday, April 14th, at her home in Princeville, Kauai after a brief illness.



Widow of Raymond A. Ablondi Jr., she is survived by her 2 siblings: Linda Mullen of Hernando, FL, Fred Aaltonen of Fitchburg; her 3 children: Chris Carlson (Ken) and Lynn Ablondi (Roberto Villarreal) of Kauai, and Chip Ablondi (Susan Mobayed) of Pooler, GA. Her grandchildren: Preeta Carlson, Ariel Carlson Stirm; and Alexa and Luci Ablondi.



Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, on July 16, 1931, excelled at ballet and cheerleading, she left college after her Junior year at UNH, married her high school sweetheart Ray, and moved to London to help him attain his Phd.



Settling in Bloomfield Hills, MI, she was devoted to all of her children's activities and pursuits. Ray and Shirley retired to Hilton Head where they enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, and time with friends and family.



There is a private ceremony in Kauai on Easter. She will be laid to rest with Ray in Hilton Head in May. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019