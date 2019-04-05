Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother FITCHBURG, MA Shirley (Davis) Kaddy, 93, of Fitchburg, MA died April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Shirley was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine on March 18, 1926 to Bert and Florence Davis. She was the wife of the late Donald Kaddy, a World War Two Veteran of the Philippines. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Holt and husband Eric, and three sons, Donald Kaddy Jr. and his wife Gail, Raymond Kaddy and his wife Judy, and Joel Kaddy and his wife Jean. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Loescher, Gregory Holt, Kristopher Kaddy, Jonathan Holt, Kerry Kaddy, Traci Berkio, Kevin Kaddy, Natalie Breen, Kristy Kaddy, Julie Kaddy, and Jesse Kaddy; great-grandchildren: Jennifer, Austin, Macayla, Ryleigh, Savannah, Mycenna, Cody, Liam, Kylia, Cassie, Ella, Ava, Dylan, Dana, Nora, Jack, Shay, Brendon, Jason, Jessie, Ronnie, and Rickie.



She was predeceased by her grandson Jacob Kaddy; five sisters and a brother.



They lived in Fitchburg for several years before moving back to Boothbay Harbor. After staying five years in Boothbay Harbor, they moved their family back to Fitchburg. Shirley worked at the Oyster Bar in Fitchburg for several years and then at the Old Mill Restaurant in Westminster for 25 years, where she became known as "SK." She later became a celebrity waitress at "One Cottage Square" on Main Street in Fitchburg, where she worked until her retirement.



Shirley had a fun-loving, affectionate personality with a devilish sense of humor. She loved to garden, a trait that she passed onto her children. She also loved shopping, and when she headed out, she would raise her right leg, swing it back and forth, and say "Let's go!" Her family will fondly remember her enjoying a glass of wine, as she would jokingly complain of her "fat tongue." A prize-winning cook and baker, her specialties included apple, lemon meringue, and grape pies. Although Shirley lived most of her life in Fitchburg, she would often visit her home town of Boothbay Harbor, returning with her Maine accent deeper than ever, and it would remain that way for weeks.



She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank the Highlands Second Floor and Leominster Hospital for their compassion and excellent care. KADDY Donations can be made to , 33 Lyman St # 205, Westborough, MA 01581



Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, on Monday April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.







View the online memorial for Shirley (Davis) Kaddy Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary