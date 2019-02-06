Home
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Shizuko (Okabayashi) Callender


Shizuko (Okabayashi) Callender Obituary
Shizuko (Okabayashi) Callender
of Leominster; 93

LEOMINSTER - Shizuko "Susie" (Okabayashi) Callender, 93 passed away on Sunday, February 3 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Callender was born on August 17, 1925 in Kobe, Japan a daughter of Jiro and Haru (Makino) Okabayashi.

Susie's husband of thirty two years, Marcus W. Callender passed away in 2005.

She is survived by a son, Paul Diggs and his wife, Mary of Sterling, three daughters, Judith Diggs of Leominster, Linda Webb of Leominster, Mayumi Vilano of California, grandchildren, Clarissa Diggs, Deborah Diggs, Juanita Diggs, Deresa Webb, Rebeca Whitney, great- grandchildren, Isaac, Neymarr, Naomi and Mia.

Susie had owned and operated the New Ginza Restaurant in Ayer for many years. She then worked at the Double Dragon Restaurant.

Susie also known as "Obachan" was a loving mother and grandmother. She instilled great morals with her children. She enjoyed cooking and helping people who were in need. She loved to travel with her family to Hawaii, taking cruises and visiting Disneyworld and riding the Small World attraction. Obachan's greatest joy were her grandchildren.

CALLENDER - A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019
