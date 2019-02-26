|
Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan
of Townsend, formerly of Westford
TOWNSEND - Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan, 95, of Townsend, formerly of Westford, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Calling hours are 2-5 Sunday March 3rd at the Anderson funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019