Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Holohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan Obituary
Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan
of Townsend, formerly of Westford

TOWNSEND - Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan, 95, of Townsend, formerly of Westford, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.

Calling hours are 2-5 Sunday March 3rd at the Anderson funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now