|
|
Fitchburg
Simone Louise Marchetti, 91, died Thursday, October 10 at Leominster Hospital. Simone was born October 29, 1927 in the town of Bourge-en-Bresse, France, just outside Paris, daughter of Claude and Pierina (Chiartano) Menardi.
As a teen, she saw the Nazi occupation of Paris and worked in a munitions factory in town.
In 1957 she embarked aboard the Queen Mary to be reunited with her soon to be husband, Louis in the United States. After relocating several times across New England, the two setteled in Fitchburg, where they made their home and long time established business at Marchetti's a popular restaurant in the community.
Simone truly loved her life, mostly because she enjoyed the warm reception of the predominantly French Canadians living in the area. She passed peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and friends at Leominster Hospital, knowing that she would again be rejoining her love, Louis.
Simone leaves her son Jacques, her granddaughter Sophia Marie Marchetti and three sisters in France.
Marchetti
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 23, at 11:00 am in St. Bernard/St Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452. Bosk Funeral Home is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Simone Louise Marchetti, 91
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019