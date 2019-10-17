Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard/St Camillus Church
333 Mechanic St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone 91
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone Louise Marchetti 91


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone Louise Marchetti 91 Obituary
Fitchburg

Simone Louise Marchetti, 91, died Thursday, October 10 at Leominster Hospital. Simone was born October 29, 1927 in the town of Bourge-en-Bresse, France, just outside Paris, daughter of Claude and Pierina (Chiartano) Menardi.

As a teen, she saw the Nazi occupation of Paris and worked in a munitions factory in town.

In 1957 she embarked aboard the Queen Mary to be reunited with her soon to be husband, Louis in the United States. After relocating several times across New England, the two setteled in Fitchburg, where they made their home and long time established business at Marchetti's a popular restaurant in the community.

Simone truly loved her life, mostly because she enjoyed the warm reception of the predominantly French Canadians living in the area. She passed peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and friends at Leominster Hospital, knowing that she would again be rejoining her love, Louis.

Simone leaves her son Jacques, her granddaughter Sophia Marie Marchetti and three sisters in France.

Marchetti

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 23, at 11:00 am in St. Bernard/St Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452. Bosk Funeral Home is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Simone Louise Marchetti, 91
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bosk Funeral Home
Download Now