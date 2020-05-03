So many memories of a great woman who was a second mother to me through my teen years and beyond. Bright, positive, considerate, gracious, sincere; a model of a life lived well. May she find blessings in eternity, unending companionship with the saints she's known; and may her daughter and sons and all close to her find solace in all the love she gave them and engendered in their lives, their good hearts.

Jack Siciliano