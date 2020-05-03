FITCHBURG
Simone V. (Jacques) Berndt, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was happily married for 63 years to Francis .E Berndt who passed away in November 2011.
Simone was born on June 14, 1925 in Fitchburg; the daughter of Eugene and Claudia (Simard) Jacques. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg and was a 1943 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School.
Simone leaves her three children: her daughter Donna C. Theirrien, of Oxford, MA; her sons Bishop Wayne F. Berndt OFM Cap. of Okinawa Japan; and Bruce E Berndt of Rutland, MA.; her five grandchildren: Michelle Ferrari and her husband Michael of East Hartland, CT; Brian Theirrien and his wife Rebecca of Newton, NH; Derek F Berndt of Chicago, IL; Melissa S Berndt of Brighton, MA; and Samantha M Berndt of Rutland, MA.; her five great-grandchildren: Soleigh, Corinne, Rafael, Evan, and Chloe; and many nieces and nephews.
Simone was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert J. Theirrien and her daughter-in-law, Sharon (Marchand) Berndt.
The family is thankful for the love and care Simone received from the staff at the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence especially from the staff on the Keepsake Unit. We would also like to thank the JHC Hospice team and the Jewish Healthcare Center staff who cared for her during her final days.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service and internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to "The Eisenberg Assisted Living Employee Fund", Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg, MA is assisting with the family arrangements. For the complete obituary please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Simone V. (Jacques) Berndt
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 3, 2020.