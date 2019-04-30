Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Stanley G. Camacho

Stanley G. Camacho Obituary
Stanley G. Camacho
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER - Stanley G. Camacho, 95, died April 27, 2019. His burial will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon. After the burial, his funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Highland Baptist Church, 19 Cedar St., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 661, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019
