of Fitchburg, MA; 49 Fitchburg Stephanie A. Thibodeau, 49 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Thursday April 25, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital with her family at her side.



Stephanie was born in Fitchburg, MA, August 23, 1969 the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Gonyea) Thibodeau and lived most of her life in Fitchburg. She attended and graduated from Lunenburg High School Class of 1987 and was a graduate of the Mount Wachusett Community College Nursing Program.



She worked as a registered nurse for twenty-one years, most recently at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, MA. She was very caring and compassionate to all of her patients.



She enjoyed her trips to Jamaica and going to the beach. She will be truly missed by her many close and dear friends.



She is survived by her twin sister, Suzanne Thibodeau-Rodgers and husband Adam of Lunenburg, MA, Pamela Emma and husband Michael of Leominster, MA, her brother Paul and wife Rosemary of Fitchburg, MA several nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. Thibodeau Calling hours at the funeral home are Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 noon until 1p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, Massachusetts Chapter, 101 First Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02154.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.



Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.







