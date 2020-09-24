FitchburgStephen Gerard Cunningham, 61, of Fitchburg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 19, 2020.Stephen was born on December 18, 1958 in Fitchburg, MA. He attended local schools and graduated from Saint Bernard's High School. While in high school, he worked after school and weekends at the Pullman Diner. He then graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. Upon graduation, he moved to Texas and was employed at the Rainbow Lodge where he worked for 25 years. Stephen then returned to Fitchburg where he was employed as a chef at several local establishments; he also started his own gardening business. After retiring, he still enjoyed cooking for friends and gardening.Stephen was predeceased by his father John T. "Jack" Cunningham.He is survived by his mother Mary (Craffey) Cunningham; his daughter Catherine Balinski of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Griffin and Brody Balinski of Houston, TX; brothers John of Gardner and Jamie of Holly Hill, FL; a sister Patrice Brown and husband Glen of Gypsum, CO; several nieces and nephews.CunninghamThere are no calling hours, due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.