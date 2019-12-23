|
Stephen Lewis Esposito
Stephen Lewis Esposito, 65, of Boston, formerly of Townsend, passed away on December 18, 2019 after an extended illness.
Raised in Townsend, he was a 1972 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School. Very talented with cars, Steve worked in the automotive field for many years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his siblings Sheila, Bruce, Brenda, Brian and Scott; stepmother Sharron; stepsisters Joy, Dea, and Sara; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Lewis, Jr. and Lillian.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118. www.pinestreetinn.org
The family wishes to thank Brookhaven Hospice for their care and concern.
Arrangements are made by John Everett & Sons, Natick.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019